Maple Leafs Defenseman Not Close to Return
The Toronto Maple Leafs took a chance when they signed defenseman Jani Hakanpaa early in free agency. Hakanpaa signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs worth $1.47 million despite not having played since mid-March as a member of the Dallas Stars.
A knee injury and subsequent surgery kept Hakanpaa out of an NHL lineup until he made his debut with the Maple Leafs in mid-November. After two games, he was back on the shelf, undergoing another procedure on his knee.
After more than another month away, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube says Hakanpaa isn’t close to a return.
“He’s been skating,” Berube said. “But he’s a ways away yet.”
In those two games played with the Maple Leafs, Hakanpaa averaged a little over 14 minutes of ice time and was a minus-one rating.
Before the Maple Leafs officially signed him to his contract, there was genuine concern that Hakanpaa would never be able to play again. The official signing was halted while Hakanpaa was looked at by team officials in Toronto.
After some waiting, the Maple Leafs officially signed Hakanpaa to his one-year deal. He went on to miss all of training camp, the preseason, and the first 17 games of the regular season.
Two games later, Hakanpaa was back on injured reserve. It’s a good sign that he is skating and appears to be working his way back to game action, but Berube’s words don’t bring much hope.
Hakanpaa has missed another 17 games already, and that number will only go up.
The Maple Leafs are looking to bolster their defense and will likely fill the role Hakanpaa was meant to take.
Hakanpaa is a six-year veteran in the NHL with 290 games played. Over that time he has picked up 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 total points. The Maple Leafs signed him with the hopes of being a shutdown blue liner on the right side.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!