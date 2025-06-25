Full Oilers, Canucks Trade Details Emerge
The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks connected for an in-division trade, as the Canucks acquired veteran winger Evander Kane. The news broke that Kane was heading to his hometown team via social media, before the organizations shared the news for themselves.
The details of the trade between the Oilers and Canucks are now available. Frank Seravalli was among the first to report that the full deal is rather simple. The Oilers are sending Kane to Vancouver in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick. The Canucks are taking on the entirety of Kane’s remaining contract as well.
The move is an overwhelming win for the Oilers, and it’s not quite close. The Oilers needed salary cap flexibility desperately and had been using a variety of methods to keep Kane’s $5.125 million salary from counting toward their salary cap ceiling. Injuries kept him on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) for most of the 2024-2025 season, and now the Oilers are completely free of the hefty contract.
That financial flexibility is key for the Oilers as they try to get back to their third consecutive Stanley Cup Finals. In addition, the looming extension talks with captain Connor McDavid loom large. Constructing a winning roster around him for the 2025-2026 season and having more salary cap space available are both key in retaining the best player in the game.
The deal is, frankly, a head-scratcher from the Canucks’ perspective. The organization made a big deal about correcting their locker room culture while dealing with the JT Miller situation last season. In his place, they bring Kane, who has had a slew of character concerns and locker room issues that have plagued his entire NHL career. What exactly does Vancouver get out of this?
Even more bizarre is how helpful this move is for Edmonton. The fact that Vancouver, their Pacific Division rival, was willing to help their foe is a terrible strategy if the desired outcome is to improve their divisional standing.
