Game Preview: Capitals Host the Flames
The Washington Capitals are coming from a huge 7-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers, where Alex Ovechkin scored a hat trick (two goals in the second period and one empty net goal in the third period) and moves to 13 goals away from breaking breaking Wayne Gretzky's goals record.
The Capitals currently stand as the best team in the NHL with 84 points, while the Winnipeg Jets currently stand at 2nd with 83 points. The Capitals are 18-4-6 when they are on home ice at Capital One Arena. The Calgary Flames are 10-11-4 while on the road this year. The Capitals continue to impress the hometown crowd with their excelling performances throughout the season.
With the Capitals being in first place in the NHL, they also sit first in the Metropolitan Division and in the Eastern Conference. The Calgary Flames sit at 62 points, fifth place in the Pacific Division in the Western Conference. They are also in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference as well. The Flames sit one point behind the Vancouver Canucks in the chase for the Wild Card and six points behind the Colorado Avalanche.
One of they keys for the Capitals will be to score early. They gave up the first goal to the Oilers on Sunday just 1 minute and 42 seconds into the game before Tom Wilson scored to tie the game a 1-1. After Wilson's goal, the Capitals score four unanswered goals and did allow the Oilers to score again until the third period when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored with 6 minutes and 35 seconds into the third period. Alex Ovechkin has 29 goals on the season currently and will need 42 to on the season to break Gretzky's goal record. Ovechkin is not slowing down as he gets older. He's getting better and better year in and year out. The Capitals have scored 15 goals over the last two games.
The next key for Washington is to contain Calgary from scoring early goals. Being down early can cause your team to shift their whole approach to how they will play the rest of the game. When the Capitals played the Penguins on Saturday 2/22, the Penguins' Kris Letang did not score until late in the first period. The Capitals are currently 5-2 in February where they have out-scored their opponents 33-21, +12 goal differential. If you have not hopped on the Washington Capitals bandwagon yet, now is the time.
