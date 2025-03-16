Top 2026 NHL Draft Prospect Putting Up Jaw-Dropping Numbers in WHL
17-year-old forward Gavin McKenna is the consensus top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft. Still a full year away from NHL eligibility, that hasn't stopped the young phenom from absolutely dominating his junior league, the Western Hockey League (WHL). Playing with the Medicine Hat Tigers, he's establishing himself as one of the best prospects to enter the NHL in the last 30 years.
McKenna's dominance in the WHL continued with this latest game. The center recorded a shocking seven points, factoring in on every goal scored in a 7-3 victory over the Red Deer Rebels. McKenna notched a hat trick and four assists, increasing his season total to 121 points in just 54 games.
With his seven-point performance, McKenna also extended his active point streak to 38 games. He tied Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby for the longest such streak in the Canadian Hockey League since 2000-2001.
The latest accolade is a growing list for McKenna, who continues improving his stock with each passing game. As a 16-year-old, he scored 97 points in 61 games and put himself on the radar as a top 2026 draft prospect.
He followed that up with a huge step forward this season for his WHL squad and internationally. McKenna played for Team Canada at the 2025 World Junior Championship and was a top performer during the tournament despite being one of the youngest participants.
Meanwhile, the NHL is salivating at the chance to have McKenna in the league. One of the biggest stories ahead of the 2025-2026 campaign is which organization will secure the right to draft him? Not to suggest that any team will actively tank or make their team worse to do so, but whoever finds themselves at the bottom of the standings will have one of the greatest consolation prizes in recent NHL memory.
