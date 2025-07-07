Sharks Trying to Trade Defenseman
The San Jose Sharks are a team to monitor over the rest of the 2025 offseason. The organization has a wealth of salary cap space and several needs to address.
One move that many are predicting the Sharks to make is to offload one of their defensemen in an effort to improve their forward corps. Reports began to surface from insiders like David Pagnotta that several San Jose blue liners could be on the market. That reporting was further confirmed by Elliotte Friedman. On a recent episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman named four defenders that are possibilities in the trade market. He singles out Henry Thrun, Timothy Liljegren, Mario Ferraro, and Jack Thompson as candidates.
“Whether it’s Thrun, Thompson, Liljegren, or Ferraro, something is going to have to give here,“ he said.
The thing all four of these defensemen share is an uncertainty regarding their contracts. Thompson is a current restricted free agent, needing a new deal in order to play this upcoming season. Ferraro, Liljegren, and Thrun are all entering the final seasons of their deals and will need new contracts soon.
Ferro, Liljegren, and Thrun will each carry significant trade value for the Sharks. If the goal is to improve the forward group, focusing on these three players is the way to go. Ferraro is a versatile defender in his prime years. Liljegren is a former high draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs with solid possession numbers and is right-handed. He will always fill a hole on a contending team.
The real wild card is Thrun. The 24-year-old has become a dependable penalty killer who may have even more of his game to unearth. If another organization sees the same thing, he could warrant a huge return for the Sharks’ organization.
As the summer progresses, the Sharks’ defense becomes even more of a focal point. Lots of organizations are inquiring about the multitude of defenders in their organization, and it won’t be a shock if San Jose pulls the trigger on a deal for one of their talented blue liners.
