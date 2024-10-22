Analyst: Anthony Stolarz Stealing Maple Leafs Starting Job
The Toronto Maple Leafs are yet to see their expected starting goalie Joseph Woll play a regular season game in 2024-25. He’s been out with a lower-body injury and only appeared in 90 minutes of preseason action.
While Woll is likely set for a return, the Maple Leafs may have found a new No. 1 goalie in his absence. Anthony Stolarz has back stopped the Maple Leafs in five games, putting up a 3-2-0 record and solid counting stats.
Stolarz has a .938 save percentage and 1.83 goals against average. According to TSN’s Craig Button, Stolarz should be the Maple Leafs’ top goalie for the foreseeable future.
“There’s no questions who the number one goalie is for the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Button said. “It’s not going to change, in my view.”
Button knows that being the top dog in Toronto carries a ton of pressure, but Stolarz might be ready for the spotlight. He’s coming off of a season with the Florida Panthers that saw them win the Stanley Cup.
Stolarz was Sergei Bobrovsky’s backup, but he still held some of the NHL’s best numbers. In 27 games he led the league with a .925 save percentage and 2.03 goals against average.
“He’s ready to assume that mantle as the number one goaltender,” Button said. “With a big spotlight on him here in Toronto. That’s what goes with being a goaltender in Toronto. But also at the same time, his performance has been excellent.”
Stolarz is coming off of a 32-save performance over the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he made multiple highlight reel saves.
Even if Woll returns and has an outstanding performance, the net should be Stolarz’s until further notice. Woll recently signed a three-year contract extension, but Stolarz is proving to give the Maple Leafs great chances of winning.
Two starting-caliber NHL goalies is a good problem to have in Toronto.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!