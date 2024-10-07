Kirill Kaprizov's Future With Wild Uncertain
The Minnesota Wild are going to be a team to watch in 2024-25 and not totally because of their play on the ice. There could be some trouble brewing between the Wild and superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov.
Tensions aren’t on the rise between the two, nor is nothing immanent, but there’s no guarantee Kaprizov will stick with the Wild deep into his career. Early rumors have already labeled the Chicago Blackhawks as possible takers, but Wild owner Craig Leipold had his own take on the situation.
Leipold stated clearly that no team will be able to offer more money or years than the Wild when it’s time to extend Kaprizov. After the 2024-25 season wraps, Karpizov will be eligible for a contract extension.
Despite the commitment from Leipold, insider Elliotte Friedman dove into why things may change this season.
“Depending on where Minnesota is, both at the deadline and next summer, the results that they have this year,” Friedman said on 32 Thoughts. “The fact that these are out there, means there’s going to be a kind of Kaprizov watch going on.”
Friedman notes that the Wild are on notice. They need to find a way to succeed and prove to Kaprizov the Wild are worthwhile team to stick with in the long term.
“They’re on notice, and they’re admittedly on notice,” Friedman said. “They’re going to have to show him that they’re worth staying with.”
The Wild have time to make a full decision on Kaprizov and can be patient when it comes to signing a new deal, but they need to act quickly in finding success. They’ve made the postseason in 10 of the last 12 years, but only have a pair of series victories to speak of.
Kaprizov is a highly skilled player and can help most teams win a Stanley Cup. His goal is to win, if he can’t do it with the Wild, his tenure in Minnesota might be shorter than anyone expected.
The young group of future stars that fill the Wild lineup should help, but they’ll need to keep progressing as expected. Friedman mentions Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, and Jesper Wallstedt as key youngsters for the future.
If those three, plus Matt Boldy and Brock Faber continue to reach their potential, the Wild could be a dangerous team. If things don’t pick up the pace or go south, Kaprizov will have a decision to make.
“Watch the Wild and Kaprizov.”
