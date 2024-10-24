Insider Links Utah to Maple Leafs Defenseman
The Utah Hockey Club is going to be without a pair of key defensemen on a long-term basis as Sean Durzi and John Marino underwent respective surgeries. Durzi is expected to be out for 4-6 months, while Marino will be out 3-4 months.
Down a couple of big names on the blue line, Utah could use some help. According to Pierre LeBrun on TSN, Utah’s first focus will be to look at in-house options to fill the void, but that doesn’t mean trades are off the table.
“Utah GM Bill Armstrong has been on the phone,” LeBrun said. “He’s been reaching out to teams. I think doing due diligence. Two things can be true at the same time.”
LeBrun said that Utah will let recalls or extra minutes to certain names lead the charge at first, but getting a feel for what could become available isn’t a bad idea. LeBrun then looked at the Toronto Maple Leafs as a possible trade partner.
More specifically, defenseman Timothy Liljegren came to mind. Liljegren needs a change of scenery after not getting any playing time in the current Maple Leafs lineup. He’s played one game this season and has been pushed way down the depth chart.
“I think we all know he could use a change of scenery; the Leafs have a lot of bodies on D,” LeBrun said.
Despite a trade between the Utah and the Maple Leafs making a lot of sense on the surface, LeBrun cautioned that it might not be a perfect situation for Liljegren.
“Does it make sense for Utah to trade for Timothy Liljegren when he has another year left on his deal after this year?” LeBrun asked. “Durzi is coming back in early April. Marino is coming back in the new year. Those guys are with Utah past this year. Does Liljegren find himself in the same position in about four or five months?”
That’s a fair concern, especially on Liljegren’s side. Utah has already filled Durzi and Marino’s spots with veteran Robert Bortuzzo and youngster Vladislav Kolyachonok.
Maybe Bortuzzo would be willing to take the scratch, but all three of Liljegren, Durzi, and Marino are also right shot defensemen. Add on Michael Kesselring as a right shot defender and all of sudden you have five viable NHL options for three right-defensive slots.
LeBrun said a rental piece might be more appealing to Utah rather than someone with term left like Leljegren.
Despite looking for a rental, it’s not totally out of the realm of possibility they take aim at Liljegren. It’s an NHL option that could prove to steal a role and build into the future.
