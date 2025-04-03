Canadiens Sign Top Goalie Prospect
The Montreal Canadiens are adding another top goaltending prospect to their organization. After completing his sophomore season with Boston College, goalie Jacob Fowler is set to sign his entry-level contract with the Canadiens.
NHL reporter Jimmy Murphy of RG was the first to share the news on the Canadiens' goalie. In addition to signing his first contract with the NHL organization, Fowler is expected to sign an Amateur Tryout with their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rockets, where he will play for the rest of the season.
Fowler has developed into an intriguing prospect over the past few seasons. Playing at one of the best NCAA programs in Boston College, he's become a top goalie. As a freshman, he was 32-6-1 with a 2.14 goals-against average and .926 save percentage. He followed that up with a 25-7-2 record with a 1.63 GAA and .940 save percentage as a sophomore. His play this past season earned him a nomination for the Mike Richter Award, awarded to the best goalie in the NCAA.
The Canadiens will get a closer look at Fowler once he reports to Laval. The Rockets are set to make a push in the AHL postseason, and the 21-year-old Fowler could gain significant professional experience in the process.
Moving forward, the question is whether or not Fowler will continue developing into the Canadiens' franchise goalie. Sam Montembeault currently occupies the starting net in Montreal, and he's become a dependable puck stopper. Now that Fowler has signed his entry-level deal, they can finally see if they have their organization's future starter.
