Report: Predators Targeting Sabres Forward
Entering the 2024-25 season the Nashville Predators seemed primed for a deep playoff run. They made huge additions during free agency, but nearing the midway point of the season, the Predators have nothing to show for their offseason spending.
This season might be considered a loss soon, but that doesn’t mean the Predators are throwing away all the work they did to build a monster lineup. The Predators know what their lineup needs, and a key name might be catching their attention.
According to a source with Responsible Gambler, the Predators are targeting Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens.
“I know they’ve spoken to the Sabres and one of the players they like is Cozens,” the source said to rg.org.
The Predators and Sabres have been two of the NHL’s worst teams as of late with a combined one win in each of their last 10 games. The Predators have gone 1-6-3, while the Sabres are winless at 0-7-3.
Previous reports have indicated that Cozens is catching a lot of trade interest thanks to the Sabres current skid. Cozens plays center which is exactly where the Predators are trying to address.
“They’re looking for at least a middle-six center and, if they can, a top-four defenseman,” the source said to RG. “They’re going to have to move roster players for both, and they know that.”
The Predators don’t appear afraid to move pieces from their roster. They sent Phil Tomasino to the Pittsburgh Penguins already, and general manager Barry Trotz has made threats of big moves.
Cozens being a target makes perfect sense for the Predators. He’s only 23 years old and already signed on a long-term deal. The Predators are likely setting their sights on the future, which is exactly where Cozens will make his biggest impact. Not far down the road, but in a year or two when he enters his prime.
The Predators are already looking for a change, and a key forward from another struggling team might be their next big move.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!