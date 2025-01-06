Capitals AHL Affiliate Shatters Teddy Bear Toss Record
The Teddy Bear Toss game has become a staple in minor and junior hockey across North America, but no team does it quite like the Washington Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Hershey Bears. Heading into their recent matchup with the Providence Bruins, the Bears aimed to break the record of most stuffed bears thrown onto the ice.
In order to kick off the actual bear tossing, the crowd must wait for the home team to score their first goal of the game. When Bears forward Mike Sgarbossa scored just under 15 minutes into the opening frame to tie the game, a record-setting 102,343 stuffed animals were tossed onto the Giant Center ice.
The bears held the previous world record for the Teddy Bear Toss at what now looks like a measly 74,599.
Game play was delayed for about 45 minutes so the bears could rain down and eventually be gathered for counting and eventually donated to local charities.
The Bears eventually went on to win 5-1 over the Bruins, but the biggest highlights came from their opening goal. Players enjoyed their time leaping into the mountains of plush and just enjoying the sights of the promotion.
Players were buried in the piles and their families were even allowed on the ice to enjoy the moment.
“It gets more and more special each year,” Sgarbossa said in a quick interview while holding his son as the cleanup took place.
The Bear may be reigning back-to-back Calder Cup champions, but their Teddy Bear Toss games remain undefeated. In total, the Bears have collected more than 566,000 stuffed animals since 2001.
