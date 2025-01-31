Jersey Numbers Revealed for 4 Nations Face-Off
The 4 Nations Face-Off is just a couple weeks away. The event will bring together a group of the globe's best NHL players going head-to-head battling it out for the gold medal and bragging rights. The team's captains were just announced, and now the last remaining bit of news just dropped.
The sweater numbers for each player have been revealed, as well as jerseys now going on sale through NHL.com. NHL insider Chris Johnston shared a breakdown of all four teams and each player's jersey number via his X account.
Most players will be wearing the usual numbers they wear with their NHL clubs. Players like Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, and Aleksander Barkov will wear their typical numbers.
There are a few players who overlapped and had to choose new numbers. Players like Adrian Kempe of the Los Angeles Kings is one example. He wears number 9 for the Kings, but when representing Sweden he will sport number 10 so that teammate Filip Forsberg can wear his usual number.
Another example is Minnesota Wild defender Brock Faber. For the Wild he is known as the defender wearing number 7, but both he and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk wear that number. Faber conceded to Tkachuk, and decided to double his usual number. Faber will sport number 14 when donning the United States sweater.
The NHL has been vocal about how excited they are about the tournament and especially the uniforms. The league's senior vice president of marketing and chief brand office Brian Jennings discussed the details and thought put into the 4 Nations Face-Off sweaters.
"You haven’t seen the level of detail that has gone into these jerseys,” he said. “When players see them, the response is really positive. They’re excited."
The 4 Nations Face-Off begins February 12 and runs through February 20th. The four teams will play a round-robin style tournament to determine the two finalists, who will then square off for the gold medal.
