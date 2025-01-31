Flames All-In on Playoffs After Latest Trade
The Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers came together for the next huge trade in the NHL, with the Flames acquiring forwards Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee from the Flyers in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier, and a pair of 2025 draft picks. While it isn't quite the blockbuster the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes recently pulled off, this is a trade with massive implications for both the Flames and Flyers.
The Flames sent the message that they consider themselves a playoff team for real this season. Calgary has hung around the postseason race all season long. At first it was a pleasant surprise, then a mystery, and now the league is coming around to the idea that the Flames are a strong team this season.
What the Flames have needed all season long is more scoring depth. They lack that true, number one center or top offensive weapon, so the organization decided to address improving the overall depth in the meantime. That's exactly what Farabee and Frost bring to Calgary, and they each contain the potential to be something more.
Farabee comes in the middle of a struggling season, but has the production history to suggest he will turn it around. The 24-year-old has recorded at least 15 goals in each of the last four seasons, including 22 last year. This year, he has nine goals and 20 points through the first 51 games, but he should get the chance to improve upon that with top-six minutes in Calgary.
Frost is having a decent season as well, and like Farabee has the tools to reach greater heights with his new team. This season, the 25-year-old center has 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points and seems like the ideal third line center for the surging Flames. Frost has also recorded at least 40 points in back-to-back seasons and is on pace to do so for a third straight time in 2025.
The Flames accomplished a tidy bit of business in this trade with the Flyers. They may have given up a bit too much including the draft picks they did, but the aggressiveness Calgary General Manager Craig Conroy displayed must be applauded. He's sending his team and the NHL a message that the Flames have arrived and are challenging in the Western Conference.
