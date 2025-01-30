Maple Leafs Center Named United States Captain
The captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs is set to have another honor added to his impressive NHL career. As the 4 Nations Face-Off approaches, Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is set to take on a top role for the United States. Not only is he the team's top offensive weapon, but he's also the leader of the roster and was just named captain of the team in advance of the tournament.
The United States announced their leadership group for the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Maple Leafs superstar is the headline as he will be wear the "C" on his jersey. Joining as the alternate captains on the squad are Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk.
Matthews is hoping that this tournament is a continuation of what he's been building on since returning from injury. An upper-body ailment kept him in and out of the lineup as the calendar flipped from 2024 to 2025, but he's been in the lineup and producing lately. In 36 games this year, he has 20 goals and 18 assists for 38 points.
Matthews is coming off a career-best campaign and one of the most impressive goal-scoring seasons of the NHL's Salary Cap Era. He registered 69 goals and 107 points as he captured the Rocket Richard Trophy as the league's leading scorer. At age 27, he's already accumulated 598 NHL games and has 388 career goals. He's one of the best shooters of the last two decades and is looking like that once again post-injury.
The United States enters the 4 Nations Face-Off as a betting favorite. The team has a deep pool of forwards, an incredibly talented blue line, and the best goaltender in the world ready to lead USA to a gold medal at the upcoming tournament.
