Former Coach Slams Penguins Star
It’s been a disaster of a start for the Pittsburgh Penguins and even more so for one of their superstar defensemen. In his second season with the Penguins, Erik Karlsson has been the target of a lot of criticism, and that list of critics has grown with a key name from his native country.
Former Team Sweden head coach and general manager Johan Garpenlov had some harsh words for the Penguins blue liner as a key international tournament approaches. Garpenlov stated that Karlsson should not be considered for Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Garpenlov told Radiosporten, "His shortcomings in the defensive game are too great in such a short tournament."
Unfortunately for Garpenlov, Team Sweden has already named Karlsson to their 4 Nations roster when each team announced a first group of six players, but that doesn’t change the poor start to his season.
Karlsson is an immensely gifted offensive defenseman, but it’s the defensive part of the game that Garpenlov is taking issue with. Karlsson’s lack of success defensively plus the short length of the tournament could make it a tough road for Sweden.
“Every match is so important and then you can't afford to make these big mistakes like Erik Karlsson unfortunately does.”
Karlsson was named Team Sweden captain for the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he scored 11 points in 10 games and help bring home a bronze medal.
Ever since that tournament, it hasn’t been easy going for Karlsson. In 17 games to start the 2024-25 season with the Penguins, he only has two goals and 10 total points, and has a minus-seven rating.
Josh Yohe of the Athletic went into detail about Karlsson’s defensive shortcomings and how teams continue to expose his flaws. Not only is he getting beat on the ice, the Penguins organization has growing concerns regarding Karlsson both on and off the ice.
His play and attitude haven’t warranted much approval from the Penguins and while his spot with the Tre Kroner is already set, they may want to consider what kind of role they give him when the tournament starts.
