Capitals Strike Gold With Key Forward
For the better part of two decades, the Washington Capitals were among the best teams in the NHL and a lot of the success can be chalked up to the duo of Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom. Unfortunately, it seems as though Backstrom won’t have much choice but to call it a career as injuries have forced him to the sideline for the final year of his contract.
Ovechkin on the other hand is still going strong as the Capitals' captain and pacing to break Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record this season. What is keeping Ovechkin on pace for one of the game’s “unbreakable records” without his main setup guy in Backstrom?
Look no further than 27-year-old Dylan Strome. In the second year of a five-year contract, and third season with the Capitals, Strome is settling in quite nicely next to Ovechkin.
Strome recorded 42 and 40 assists in his first two years with the Capitals, but this year has been a different story. Through 14 games played, Strome has notched 18 helpers, good for fourth in the NHL.
With Strome hitting new strides in playmaking, he’s keeping Ovechkin on the right path to break Gretzky’s record. Ovechkin has 10 goals already and showing that last season’s slow start was just a fluke.
Not only is Ovechkin on a 59-goal pace, but each of his first 10 goals have been assisted by Strome.
That’s the kind of connection Ovechkin and Backstrom used to have before Backstrom was put on the shelf.
The Hockey News’ Sammi Silber notes that Strome and Backstrom have grown close over the last few seasons and occasional bond over being key centers for the sport’s greatest goal scorer.
“The two play golf together, and have had ‘a little bit’ of discussion here and there about being Ovechkin's center.”
Backstrom spent 17 years with the Capitals and spent most of his time centering Ovechkin. In 1,105 total games played, Backstrom picked up 762 assists, 279 of which have come from Ovechkin goals.
As the injuries piled up for Backstrom, not only were the Capitals concerned about winning or losing hockey games, but it wasn't certain Ovechkin would be able to continue trending toward the record. With Strome finding Ovechkin every chance he gets, not only is the goals record in sight, but the Capitals are still a winning team.
The Capitals hold a 10-4-0 record and are third in the Metropolitan Division. They snuck their way into the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but are looking to be real contenders this time around.
It might not be easy to replace Backstrom’s outstanding work next to Ovechkin, but Strome is certainly stepping up quite nicely.
