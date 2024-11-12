Penguins Trade Stanley Cup Champion Back to Capitals
The Washington Capitals are welcoming back a key to their Stanley Cup championship team from 2018. In a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Capitals have acquired veteran center Lars Eller.
After spending two seasons with the Penguins, Eller is heading back to the Capitals where he played for seven of his 16 NHL seasons.
In exchange for Eller, the Capitals sent the Penguins a 2025 fifth-round draft pick (which was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks) and a 2027 third-round pick.
Eller is in the final year of a two-year contract he signed with the Penguins ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Capitals will be on the hook for all of Eller’s salary at $2.45 million.
“We are excited to welcome Lars back to our organization,” Capitals senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick said. “This move enhances our depth at the critical center position. Lars is a versatile player, that we are confident will strengthen our team’s depth and competitiveness.”
Eller has played in 1,053 career games since being a first-round draft pick (13th overall) of the St. Louis Blues in 2007. Over that time, Eller has recorded 182 goals and 227 assists for 409 career points.
In 17 games played with the Penguins this season, Eller has four goals and three assists for seven total points.
During his first tenure with the Capitals between 2016 and 2023, Eller was a key to their forward depth. He made most of his noise during the 2018 Stanley Cup run when he scored seven goals and 11 assists for 18 total points en route to the Capitals first championship in franchise history.
Eller scored three game-winning goals during that run including arguably the most important one. Eller recorded the game-winning tally in the deciding game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights to seal the Stanley Cup.
The Capitals are looking for another surprise playoff appearance and are hopeful Eller can bring another punch to their depth.
