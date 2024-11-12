Penguins Concerns Growing About Top Defender
Erik Karlsson's tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins hasn't gone as planned. The future Hall of Fame defender regressed in his first season with the Penguins, which led, in part, to a missed postseason.
According to Josh Yohe of The Athletic, Karlsson's sluggish start has concerns growing within the organization.
"The organization remains concerned about his game, his nonchalant attitude, and his contract," says Yohe. "The organization is concerned that Karlsson is unlikely to improve, and team sources are not thrilled with Karlsson's public comments suggesting he's playing well."
With Karlsson leading the way, the Penguins have been one of the worst defensive teams in the NHL this season. Their 66 goals allowed are tied for last in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens. They hold a similar designation in shots allowed per game (32.8), ranking 30th in the NHL. Karlsson personally leads the NHL in giveaways with 35.
At his best, Karlsson's offensive production makes up for the defensive deficiencies he may have. Unfortunately for the Penguins, he hasn't been at his best this year, scoring ten points (2G-8A) in 17 games.
Two years remain on Karlsson's contract. The price tag, $10 million annually, matched with his recent performance and no-movement clause, makes a trade highly unlikely.
However, if the Penguins continue to struggle, they are 1-8-1 against teams above .500, it wouldn't be surprising to see them gauge the market for the veteran defender.
