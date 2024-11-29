John Tavares Wants Extension With Maple Leafs
Despite plenty of talk and speculation of big change last offseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs appear ready to move forward without any noticeable differences. Discussions have already sprouted that superstar forward Mitch Marner is earning a contract extension, and he’s not the only member of the Maple Leafs’ core seeing similar talks.
According to Chris Johnston on TSN’s Insider Trading, former captain John Tavares has expressed an interest in staying with the Maple Leafs and is aiming for a deal before the opening of free agency.
“[John Tavares] has made it very clear he would like to remain in Toronto,” Johnston said. “There is no interest in testing the free agent market.”
While Tavares has made his intentions known, nothing regarding an extension is immanent.
“To this point,” Johnston said. “Discussions have not got to a stage where everyone’s comfortable with the deal on the table.”
Tavares is in the final season of a seven-year contract that earns him $11 million against the salary cap annually. At 34 years old and likely signing his final big deal in the league, Tavares’ new contract will likely have to include a reduced salary.
More than just fewer dollars, Johnston says there could be some more money maneuvering within a new deal itself.
“One thing that’s popped up as a possibility here is using deferred salary compensation as a way, perhaps, to bridge some of the financial gap that exists today.”
Tavares wouldn’t be the first member of the Maple Leafs to sign a deferred salary contract, as defenseman Jake McCabe agreed to one over the offseason. Multiple players on the Carolina Hurricanes’s roster are also signed to similar deals.
Regardless of the money or years, there is interest from both sides to get a deal done and keep Tavares in a Maple Leafs sweater for a little longer.
Over the last eight years, the Maple Leafs have built on of the strongest and most lethal offensive teams in the NHL, but only have one playoff series win to show for it. There is hope that the 2024-25 season can finally bring a much more favorable outcome.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!