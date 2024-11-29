Revisiting Preseason Predictions: Metro Edition
The Metropolitan division is shaping up to be the most interesting division down the stretch, with surprising turns in both a positive and negative sense, depending on which team you follow. Before the season, we gave our takes on each team in the division, and now that each team is at least 20 games in, it is time to revisit them.
Carolina Hurricanes
Prediction: Miss the Playoffs
Status: Swing and a Miss
The Hurricanes look primed to make the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season off the back of an incredible start to the year by Martin Necas, as well as the continued successes of Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho.
Washington Capitals
Prediction: Capitals finish top 3 and Ovechkin scores 55
Status: Encouraging and Discouraging
The Capitals are off to one of the more surprising starts, sitting comfortably in third place in the Metro with an elite beginning to the season from Connor McMichael and a crazy goal pace by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin had 15 goals in 18 games, well on pace to beat Gretzky's goal record months before the season was to end, until he suffered a knee injury against the Utah Hockey Club. Since his injury, the Capitals have lost two games and won two, so it will be interesting to see if they can keep their winning ways up in his absence.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Prediction: Finish above last place
Status: Decent chance
The Columbus Blue Jackets have not had the greatest start to their season, winning 9 of their first 21. That being said, they currently occupy the second to last place in the division by two points, while playing three less games (and therefore point opportunities) than the last place Penguins. Zach Werenski has 22 points, a team best.
New York Islanders
Prediction: Sorokin's regression leads to team's demise
Status: Not Good
While Ilya Sorokin's numbers are quite similar as they have been in the past, his GAA being slightly above his career average, the rest of the team has not performed up to standard. The Islanders currently occupy the fifth spot in the division and have just 3 wins in their last 10. The offense has been unable to excel, with Kyle Palmieri leading the team with 19 points.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Prediction: Lack of depth proves costly
Status: Worse than we thought
While the prediction stated that depth would cause issues for the Penguins, no one expected as rough of a season as the Penguins have had to this point. With a league worst defense, goaltending issues down the roster and a mostly listless offense, the Penguins seem primed to stay in last place as the season carries on.
New York Rangers
Prediction: Kakko's breakout leads to top spot
Status: Yikes
The Rangers are having far from a bad season, with 12 wins so far and a fourth place in the standings. That being said, they are eight points from first and six points from third, and Kappo Kakko is their 6th highest point scorer. Kakko's 12 points are not terrible but worse than expected by the prediction.
Philadelphia Flyers
Prediction: Lack of goaltending leads to last place
Status: Better than predicted
The Flyers seemed primed for another season towards the bottom of the division and they have not shown serious improvement. Their goals allowed is the fifth worst in the league, while their offense is league average. That being said, a disastrous start from the Penguins has kept them from the bottom of the division, at least for now.
New Jersey Devils
Prediction: Balanced roster leads to elite season.
Status: Great
The Devils currently occupy the second spot in the Metro, with a balanced offense and defense that sees them atop the division for the majority of the season thus far. Jesper Bratt is leading the charge for the Devils with 28 points, and Jack Hughes is right behind him with 25.
