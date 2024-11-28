Maple Leafs Need Proof of Success Before Extending Mitch Marner
A lot of talk has been made recently about the Toronto Maple Leafs and the possibility of extending superstar forward Mitch Marner. Through the first quarter of the season, Marner has been the Maple Leafs' best player, leading them in points with 28 (8G-20A) in 21 games played. Most of that production has also come without captain Auston Matthews in the lineup.
Marner might be putting the Maple Leafs on his back in a time of need, but that doesn’t mean they should jump to a contract extension.
Heading into the season, there was plenty of discussion about the Maple Leafs needing a massive change, and a Marner trade seemed to be on the top of the priority list. His and the team’s lack of playoff success, despite being one of the top squads in the NHL, forced the notion that the Maple Leafs have to shake something up.
Despite the constant attention and talk, the Maple Leafs made no significant changes and moved forward with all of the same key pieces in tact.
The Maple Leafs have been one of the NHL’s most lethal teams in the regular season for eight years. In that time, however, they’ve had one playoff series win. Marner is usually the center of attention in the playoffs too for not being a difference maker.
Marner has 50 points (11G-39A) in 57 career playoff games, but he routinely feels invisible in the postseason.
That is the exact area the Maple Leafs need to focus on. Stanley Cups aren’t handed out in November and the entire fanbase in Toronto is hungry for so much more than regular season success.
It’s not a guarantee that this year will be different for the Maple Leafs, either. What have the Maple Leafs done that is any different from the last eight seasons?
They always do well in the first quarters of seasons and usually finish strong. Matthews has multiple 60-goal seasons under his belt. Marner has sniffed 100 points on multiple occasions. William Nylander is good for 40 goals and over 80 points each year.
All of that means nothing when they’re out of the playoffs in seven games or less.
This core of Maple Leafs need to once and for all prove they can perform in the playoffs. Without it, they can’t in good faith sign Marner to an extension. If 2025 becomes the organization’s nineth straight disappointment, they have to seriously consider changes, and actually pull through with them this time.
Or they can stay the course, sign Marner to a long-term extension, and torture their fanbase for another decade.
