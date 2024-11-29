Revisiting Preseason Predictions: Pacific Edition
The Pacific Division was supposed to be a juggernaut in the NHL this season. The Edmonton Oilers, the defending Western Conference Champions, were eager to get back to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2025 while other teams like the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights looked to challenge for the top spot.
Through the quarter mark of the season, the Pacific Division isn't shaking out like expected. The Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings are challenging the Golden Knights and Canucks for the division lead while the Oilers and Seattle Kraken try to cling to playoff hopes. Let's check in back on our preseason predictions for the Pacific Division and how they're faring at the quarter point of the 2024-2025 season.
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks will miss the playoffs in 2025.
The Canucks are 11-7-3 through 21 games and are occupying the third place spot in the Pacific. The team now is without top center JT Miller while he takes a leave of absence, which could cost the team in the standings if he is away for an extended period of time. Thankfully winger Brock Boeser returned from injury to give the offense a boost and keep this team as dangerous as ever.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers will lose in the Stanley Cup Finals again in 2025.
The Oilers will be lucky to make the playoffs at all with the way they've started the 2024-2025 campaign. The Stanley Cup Finals feel like a long shot unless huge improvements are made over the next few months.
Los Angeles Kings
Quinton Byfield will score 35 goals this season.
Byfield is having a bit of post-contract extension blues it seems, and his offense has dried up in the process. He has just three points and seven assists in 22 games, despite playing top-six minutes on a nightly basis. The Kings are in the playoff hunt, so Byfield continues to be a critical piece the LA and the hope is that his offense comes in bunches at some point in the season.
Vegas Golden Knights
Tomas Hertl records under 50 points in first full season with Golden Knights.
Through 22 games, Hertl is healthy and productive in his first full season in Vegas. He has eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points, ranking fourth on the team in scoring. At the pace he's currently on, he should have no problem surpassing 50 points.
Calgary Flames
Martin Pospisil will end the season as the Flames’ top center.
The Flames are one of the top surprises of the season with how competitive they are, but Martin Pospisil isn't taking a top-line role. The 25-year-old has two goals and six assists for eight points in 23 games, which isn't going to earn him any first line opportunities any time soon.
Seattle Kraken
The Kraken will finish in the top three of the Pacific Division.
At 11-10-1, the Kraken are in sixth place in the division, but they are only two points out of third place and a playoff spot. They don't look like a Stanley Cup contender so far, but they are very much in the race for the top three in the Pacific.
Anaheim Ducks
Trevor Zegras and John Gibson are both traded.
It hasn't happened yet, but it is becoming more and more likely as the season progresses. The Ducks are renewing their lease in the basement of the Pacific Division, and as the losses pile up so does the likelihood of moving both of these players.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks will have two rookies score 25 goals or more.
Macklin Celebrini is having an excellent stretch since returning from injury, making his chances of hitting 25 goals quite high. But the other top rookie in San Jose, American-born forward Will Smith, isn't having as seamless a transition to the NHL. He has two goals, four assists, and six points over 19 games, which isn't exactly living up to expectations. He has plenty of time to find more offensive production, but 25 goals seems incredibly ambitious at this point.
