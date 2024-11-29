Revisiting Preseason Predictions: Central Edition
Before the 2023-24 NHL season started, we at Breakaway On SI laid out bold predictions for each division in the league. How do the Central Division predictions stand as the league hits the unofficial quarter mark of the season?
Chicago Blackhawks
Preseason Prediction: Connor Bedard Scores 50 Goals
Current Status: Not Happening
The expectations were high for Connor Bedard entering his second NHL season. The Chicago Blackhawks weren’t anticipated to take huge steps, but Bedard was looking to avoid the sophomore slump.
Through 21 games, it’s safe to assume that Bedard is feeling the sophomore slump in a severe way. With only three goals on the season, Bedard isn’t going to come anywhere near 50.
It’s possible Bedard hits a 50-goal season some time in his career, it just won’t be 2024-25 at this rate.
Colorado Avalanche
Preseason Prediction: Find New Starting Goalie
Current Status: The Search is On
The Colorado Avalanche have shown a great deal of confidence in Alexsandar Georgiev over the last two seasons, but this year might be a new low point. Georgiev started the year 1-5-0 in seven appearances, forcing discussion of a goalie move in Colorado.
Georgiev has gone on to win five straight, but the Avalanche should still consider a more reliable face between the pipes.
Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson is among the possibilities if the Avalanche start making calls.
Dallas Stars
Preseason Prediction: Logan Stankoven Calder Finalist
Current Status: In the Running
The race for this season’s Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year was expected to be extremely close, and Dallas Stars forward Logan Stankoven has kept his pace. In 20 games played, he has four goals and 11 assists for 15 total points. Three of his tallies have been game-winning goals.
Stankoven is keeping up in the Calder race with the likes of Matvei Michkov and Macklin Celebrini. What separates Stankoven, however is that he’s remained in the lineup. Michkov was scratched earlier in the season and Celebrini suffered an injury that kept him sidelined.
So long as everyone remains healthy and in the lineup, it should still be a fascinating race to keep an eye on.
Minnesota Wild
Preseason Prediction: Finish Last in Division
Current Status: 13-4-4
Not only are the Minnesota Wild having an incredible start to the season, superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov is quickly pulling away as the Hart Trophy favorite as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player.
Kaprizov and the Wild are well on their way to be one of the scariest teams come playoff time, and far from the prediction of “last in division.”
Nashville Predators
Preseason Prediction: Make Western Conference Final
Current Status: Yikes
The vibes were high surrounding the Nashville Predators heading into the season. They made huge moves in free agency and stockpiled their lineup for what was supposed to be an outstanding season. Through 22 games, the Predators are one of the league’s worst teams with a 7-12-3 record.
There is still time to turn things around in Nashville and they are looking for key pieces to bolster their lineup, but in the meantime, things don’t look great.
St. Louis Blues
Preseason Prediction: Jordan Binnington Team Canada 4 Nations Starter
Current Status: He’s Penciled In, but Probably Shouldn’t Be
Jordan Binnington was the go-to goalie for the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup run in 2019, but he hasn’t been the same goalie since. The 2024-25 season is no different, but Team Canada can be predictable at times when it comes to filling out international team rosters.
Binnington took over as Canada’s best goalie product the moment he and the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 in 2019, and no one has been able to topple that stature.
There are certainly better Canadian goalies in the NHL right now, but the plan has been untouched since 2019. Binnington holds a 6-9-1 record with a .891 save percentage, and a 3.04 goals against average. He's given up a league-leading 50 goals.
Utah Hockey Club
Preseason Prediction: Make Stanley Cup Playoffs
Current Status: Still a Chance
No one gets eliminate from the playoffs in November and the Utah Hockey Club are certainly still in the hunt. After 22 games, they’re 9-10-3, and it might be a tough road to reach the playoffs, but the chances aren’t yet at zero.
Winnipeg Jets
Preseason Prediction: Connor Hellebuyck Regression
Current Status: No Doubt Best Goalie in the World
I just need to eat this one. The Winnipeg Jets are the best team in the NHL and Connor Hellebuyck looks like he’ll defend his Vezina Trophy with ease. The prediction stated that Hellebuyck wouldn’t regress to the point of unplayable, but hitting a .920 save percentage for the third straight season seemed far-fetched.
In 17 games played, Hellebuyck leads the league in wins (15), save percentage (.929), goals against average (2.06), and shutouts (3).
