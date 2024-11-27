WHL's Kelowna Rockets Chosen to Host 2026 Memorial Cup
The city of Kelowna and the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Kelowna Rockets have been selected to host the 2026 Memoria Cup Tournament. The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced that 2026 will be the 106th edition of the Memorial Cup Tournament and the Rockets were one of five WHL teams to officially submit bids.
The Rockets beat out teams across the CHL like the Brandon Wheat Kings, Medicine Hat Tigers, Spokane Chiefs, and Lethbridge Hurricanes.
“We are excited to be heading to Kelowna for the 2026 Memorial Cup,” CHL president Dan MacKenzie said. “With the largest number of CHL teams seeking to host a Memorial Cup in more than 15 years, the selection process for the 2026 tournament was incredibly competitive given the strong bids put forth by all five bidding clubs, including the Brandon Wheat Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, and Spokane Chiefs. I’d like to express my gratitude to these four finalists for all the work they put into creating outstanding bids. We look forward to working alongside the Kelowna Rockets and the City of Kelowna to make the 106th edition of the Memorial Cup a once-in-a-lifetime experience for both fans and players alike.”
Along with hosting the tournament, the Rockets have an automatic spot in the tournament regardless of how their 2025-26 season turns out. Champions from the WHL, Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) seasons will travel to Kelowna and compete with the Rockets in one of the most popular tournaments in the sport.
The 2026 tournament will only be Kelowna’s second-ever time hosting the 106-year-old tournament, with 2004 serving as their first run. The Rockets went on to win the Memorial Cup that year, defeating the Gatineau Olympiques.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!