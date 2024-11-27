Auston Matthews Still Not Ready for Return to Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been without their superstar captain Auston Matthews for nearly a month thanks to a lengthy upper-body injury. Despite being fully healed, following a trip to Germany, Matthews is not ready to return to the Maple Leafs’ lineup.
Matthews stated before that he may still need a few extra reps at practice to get up to speed, and Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube has the same opinion. When the Maple Leafs take the ice against the Florida Panthers, Matthews will not be suited up.
"I might need maybe one or two [practices] to really get my legs and lungs back under me."
Berube states that it’s more of a matter of getting up to game speed rather than healing the ailment. The Maple Leafs and Matthews targeted this contest as a possible return game, but now they are pushing it back a bit.
"Both him and I and the organization feel like he needs a little bit more to be ready to go."
The Maple Leafs have played eight games without Matthews and they’ve gone an outstanding 7-1-0 with Mitch Marner stepping up and carrying the load of offense. He’s put up 14 points in that time with seven two-point games.
Goalie Joseph Woll has also made noise in the last week, earning third star of the week honors from the NHL.
While Matthews has been out, so too have numerous key forwards. The Maple Leafs have been playing with a depleted roster, yet are finding ways to win.
They’ll need to keep up the good work as Matthews gets himself up to speed and prepares for a return at 100% physically and at peak endurance.
