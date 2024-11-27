CHL Crushes America in Prospect Battle
Many of the top prospects available in the 2025 NHL Draft faced off in a showdown between the CHL and the United States National Team Development Program. The two-game series replaced the former CHL prospects showdown, giving NHL organizations another chance to see a more diverse group of prospects.
In the first game of the series, the CHL team won handedly over the U.S. prospects. The CHL players controlled the game from start to finish, winning by a score of 6-1.
The CHL squad opened the scoring in the first period of the contest and never quite looked back. They rattled off three more goals in the middle frame and two more in the third to put the U.S. prospects away.
Erie Otters defender Matthew Schaefer, one of the top prospects available in the upcoming draft, was the standout performer of the game. He recorded a goal, an assist, and one of the best defensive plays of the night. For his efforts, he was awarded the Player of the Game for the first game of the showdown.
Another standout for the CHL side was their goalie, Joshua Ravensbergen. The 6'5 net minder is currently playing in the Western Hockey League and he is one of the few goalies with a first-round projection. He stopped all but one of the shots against him, and had Schaefer not played so outstandingly, Ravensbergen might have been given the Player of the Game honors.
For the United States players, it was a disappointing performance. The team's top prospect, William Moore, was silent and ineffective, and now will have to put on a heck of a performance in the second game to guide his team to victory.
The entire U.S. side will need to play better if they want to earn a win in the second game. If they are able to win in regulation, the two sides will play in a sudden-death 3-on-3 overtime period to determine the series winner.
