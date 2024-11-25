Avalanche Forward Named Second Star of Week
The Colorado Avalanche are finally starting to play better hockey as Thanksgiving approaches. The team is in fourth place in the Central Division and climbing, and their lineup is getting closer to full health with each passing week.
As the Avalanche sort things out, they are continuing to get superstar play from winger Mikko Rantanen. The Finnish-born forward was recently named the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week ending November 24th.
The announcement caps off a splendid run for Rantanen. The 28 year-old scorer played in all three of Colorado's games during the week and was a huge part of the team going 3-0. He finished the week with two goals and five assists for seven points.
The highlight of his week came when he recorded four points against the Florida Panthers. Notching one goal and adding three assists in the contest, he guided the Avalanche to a huge 7-4 victory over the defending champions.
Through 21 games, Rantanen is giving his teammate Nathan MacKinnon a run for the top scorer in the NHL. He has 14 goals, 18 assists, and 32 points, putting him in second place on the team and tied for fourth place among all NHL players.
Rantanen remains one of the top players in the league in his ninth season in the NHL. He's played in 591 games, accumulating 276 goals, 373 assists, and 649 points. Originally drafted by the Avalanche with the 10th pick of the 2015 NHL Draft, he debuted for nine games after this draft year before sticking with Colorado full time the following season.
Rantanen is also in the final year of his current contract and it's unclear if he will re-sign in Colorado. The star forward could command a huge contract on the open market, and the Avalanche may not be able to entice him back in 2025. Until then, he remains one of the team's top players and the NHL's Second Star of the Week.
