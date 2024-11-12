Former Oilers GM Finds New Job With NHL
Everyone knew it wouldn’t take Ken Holland long to find a new job after stepping down as president and general manager of the Edmonton Oilers. After a summer away from front offices, the former leader of the Oilers’ front office has found a new position with the NHL.
The league announced that Holland has been hired by the NHL Hockey Operations Department as a consultant. Already a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, Holland is adding to his already lengthy resume in NHL front offices.
"We are delighted to welcome Ken to NHL Hockey Operations, where he will provide invaluable insight from his decades in the game as a player, scout and executive,” Colin Campbell, NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations said. “He offers unmatched expertise in a wide range of areas.”
Holland spent 27 years as an NHL general manager, split between the Oilers and 22 years with the Detroit Red Wings.
As the general manager in Detroit, Holland helped build a Red Wings team that would win the Stanley Cup four times. The Red Wings missed the playoffs just three times under Holland.
In five years as president and GM of the Oilers, they never missed the postseason and made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024.
Outside of his work with NHL teams, Holland, a native of Vernon, British Columbia, helped build Team Canada two Olympic gold medals, and a gold at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.
Holland was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 2020.
