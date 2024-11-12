Big Changes Coming to Bruins
The Boston Bruins aren’t that far removed from a record-setting season that saw them put up a 65-12-5 record in 2022-23. Through 16 games of the 2024-25 season, the Bruins are 7-7-2 and aren’t getting their best hockey from several key players.
David Pastrnak only has six goals while Jeremy Swayman has worse numbers than Bruins’ backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo. While they still have a chance at a run for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, is it time for changes in Boston?
According to a source who spoke with Responsible Gambler, the Bruins are ready to shake things up. A move is certainly coming, but what will that move be, and could there be multiple?
“Just be on the lookout,” the source told rg.org. “People are starting to leak.”
It’s possible the Bruins are not only looking for a change in the lineup, but also are considering their options behind the bench.
Jim Montgomery won the Jack Adams Award for best coach in the NHL 2023 but has yet to make real noise in the playoffs with the Bruins. This is Montgomery’s third season in Boston, but the expectations are much higher than what he has been able to provide.
If the Bruins aren’t making a coaching change, a big move in the lineup is certainly to be expected. The source with rg.org said that Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is looking for help within their top six forward group.
“It’s no secret that he wants a scoring winger for the top-6, but don’t be surprised if he snags another top-6 center.”
Daily Faceoff lists Pavel Zacha as the Bruins first line center; he has six points in 16 games played. Elias Lindholm is marked as the second line center; he only has two goals on the year.
The Bruins desperately need help at center because neither of their top two guys are producing like their position commands.
It would be tough to find a true No. 1 center on the trade market, but just adding a new name might force adjustments that turns someone into a standout player.
The Bruins need help and are looking for changes. They believe they are Stanley Cup contenders, but they’ll need to make the proper adjustments before it’s too late.
