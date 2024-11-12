Penguins Winger Leads Potential Replacements for Flames Forward
With the Calgary Flames losing veteran forward Anthony Mantha to a season-ending injury, the organization is in need. Mantha signed a one-year contract with Calgary entering this year and was fitting in swimmingly as a middle-six forward.
Now, the Flames have a massive hole in their lineup. Their forward group already needed improvements, but this injury will almost push Calgary's general manager, Craig Conroy, to pursue the trade market for additions. He won't have any problem finding some possible answers. Here's a few players that the Flames may target to replace Mantha.
Peyton Krebs - Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres are in the market for a trade, their general manager has been vocal about this. The idea is that they would add to their lineup, but they could make a suitable trade partner for the Flames especially if they are willing to part with young forward Peyton Krebs.
While Krebs was a first-round pick, his NHL production hasn't quite matched his draft potential. However, the Flames have a huge opportunity waiting for someone in their top-nine and Krebs could finally make a significant impact at the NHL level.
Michael Bunting - Pittsburgh Penguins
Here's an option that meets in the middle of general manager Craig Conroy's desire to add a solid player who isn't going to break the bank. Michael Bunting could be the ideal fit for the Flames, who need a power play winger and someone who can play on the second or third line as needed.
This season has been a slow start with the Penguins, but he was very impressive after coming to Pittsburgh as part of the Jake Guentzel trade. He's playing much improved over the past handful of games, and the Pens could parlay that into a trade for the veteran winger.
Trevor Zegras - Anaheim Ducks
Here's the big swing for the Flames, if they are ready to make a sweeping change. The last year and a half has been a struggle for Zegras and the Ducks, but it now seems like the Ducks would prefer to move on from their former top-10 draft pick.
Zegras has just one goal and three points in 14 games, but he's a clear change-of-scenery candidate. He's recorded 60+ points twice in his first three seasons in the NHL and his offensive toolkit would instantly make him the number one center and offensive option in Calgary. The Ducks might not be willing to make a trade for him, but the Flames have plenty of options to pursue.
