Horrible Penguins Loss Forces Calls for Change
The Pittsburgh Penguins made history early in their contest against the Dallas Stars, but not the kind of history they’ll look back on fondly. Immediately following one of their best wins of the season, the Penguins gave up six goals in the first period.
That was the first time the Penguins have given up six goals in the first period of a home game in franchise history. A franchise that has had some historically bad teams has never surrendered six goals in the opening 20 minutes on home ice.
Many analysts believe this current Penguins team is better than the team that missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs each of the last two years. They certainly looked far worse against the Stars, igniting conversations regarding a possible coaching change.
Something that could jumpstart the Penguins in a hurry is a coaching change. Head coach Mike Sullivan is already one of the longest-tenured coaches in a league that has seen a ton of turnover in recent years.
Before the 2024-25 season, the idea of firing Sullivan seemed far-fetched thanks to a tricky contract situation. While Ron Hextall and Brian Burke were still leaders in the front office, ownership went ahead of signed Sullivan to a three-year contract extension two years in advance.
Sullivan’s newest contract earned him a raise and job security for quite some time. That deal started with the 2024-25 season, meaning the raise has arrived, but the job security may have left.
If the Penguins feel Sullivan isn’t getting the job done, they won’t have to worry about giving more money to someone they already let go of.
With Kyle Dubas as the new president and general manager, he’s been given the green light to build the team as he sees fit. Dubas backed Sullivan on a few occasions through his first season in Pittsburgh, but if the Penguins still fancy themselves as contenders, they’ll need a jolt.
Sullivan also didn’t seem overly heated following the eventual 7-1 loss to the Stars. Rather than short, one-word answers in his postgame press conference, he seemed calm and is looking forward to what’s next.
"I'm not going to sit here and say I'm frustrated because I'm not,” Sullivan said. “I'm determined to move this team forward and get us going in the right direction."
Sullivan is already an odds-on favorite to be the first coach fired this year, and this slow start from the Penguins plus lifeless outings only forces his seat to get hotter.
