Pavel Datsyuk Thanks Penguins, Capitals Stars in HOF Speech
It was a night to remember for Pavel Datsyuk, as he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The former Detroit Red Wings legend and two-time Stanley Cup winner with the organization put the icing on the cake of a magical career, one appropriate for a player nicknamed "Magic Man."
But for the Red Wings icon, his induction speech was a chance to share the moment with everyone who participated in his hockey career. He began it by thanking his parents, his faith, and his family. And while those were the pillars of his speech, he also took every chance he could to thank his teammates.
That included his international teammates, who represented his native Russia on a global stage. During his speech, he highlighted two current NHL superstars as part of his acknowledgements. While giving some shoutouts to some of the great players he lacked up his skates with, he included Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin and Washington Capitals' captain Alex Ovechkin.
“Hockey is a team sport and I wouldn’t be standing here without each of you," he said. "We battled on the ice together, built bonds in the locker room, and shared unforgettable moments."
Datsyuk, Malkin, and Ovechkin played together multiple times over their careers. They represented Russia at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, as well as the IIHF World Championship games. The trio captured gold at the 2012 World Championships.
While the Russian trio didn't share the ice as much as Datsyuk's other teammates mentioned in his speech, the inclusion of Malkin and Ovechkin shows just how meaningful their relationship is and their collective impact on Russian hockey. It won't be long until both players are able to repay the favor, however, as it's a guarantee both Malkin and Ovechkin will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in the near future.
