Report: Wild Superstar Wants to Play With Division Rival
The Minnesota Wild are in a strange place as an organization. They have plenty of talent to compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but also lack the depth to go on a deep run. Over the last 12 seasons, the Wild have missed the playoffs twice (including this past season) but only have two series victories to speak for.
Tensions are starting to run high in Minnesota and their biggest name may want out for a better opportunity. According to Mark Lazerus on The Athletic Hockey Show, Kirill Kaprizov already has eyes on a Central Division rival.
“I heard from so many people,” Lazerus said. “People that are affiliated with teams and people that aren’t, Kirill Kaprizov wants to come to Chicago.”
Lazerus notes that a move to the Chicago Blackhawks might still be two years away and a lot can change, but the seeds are planted for Kaprizov.
“Take it with a grain of salt, this is a year and a half, two years out, a lot can change between now and then,” Lazerus said. “He wants to win.”
The Blackhawks were one of the worst teams in the NHL in 2023-24, but have one of the brightest futures and a superstar talent who is about to enter his sophomore season. Connor Bedard proved to be the real deal in his Calder Trophy-winning rookie campaign, and he is sure to lead the Blackhawks back to glory in the very near future.
Kaprizov wants to be a part of that growth, and his skill set could be a huge piece to winning in Chicago.
In 278 career games with the Wild, Kaprizov has scored 160 goals and 170 assists for 330 career points. He’s routinely been the Wild’s best player, but playoff futility won’t cut it for the 27-year-old.
“If I’m a Wild fan, I am deeply concerned about Kirill Kaprizov’s future,” Lazerus said. “He’s phenomenal. He’s the first truly exciting talent you had really to hang your hat on.”
Lazerus didn’t rule out the idea that Kaprizov could re-sign and stay in Minnesota, but a hunger to win in a new town will likely play a factor in his decision making.
The Wild have been in the league since 2000 and have never had a true superstar talent. They’ve had and have good players, but never anyone to Kaprizov’s level. 47 goals, 61 assists, and 108 points are all single-season franchise records set by Kaprizov in 2021-22. His 46 goals and 96 points last season are second highest.
Kaprizov knows what he can bring to a team, if he feels the Wild won’t find their way to a championship, it makes it even more likely he finds a way out of town for a more competitive option.
