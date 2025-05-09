Lawyer From Blackhawks Scandal Releases Statement After Ducks Hiring
The Anaheim Ducks have welcomed Joel Quenneville back to the NHL with the hopes he can bring his winning ways to the West Coast. Despite being one of the winningest head coaches in NHL history, Quenneville’s legacy has been permanently tainted stemming from his involvement in the Chicago Blackhawks sex abuse scandal of 2010.
Former Blackhawks forward Kyle Beach was allegedly sexually assaulted by former video coach Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup run. Quenneville and former general manager Stan Bowman were among those that failed to report the assault in a timely fashion.
According to Beach, there was “absolutely no way” Quenneville was unaware of the abuse. The NHL barred Quenneville, Bowman, and Al MacIsaac from working in the league, but reinstated them last year. Bowman began working with the Edmonton Oilers ahead of the 2024-25 season and now Quenneville is heading to Anaheim to lead the Ducks.
Following the Ducks’ announcement, lawyers who represented John Doe/Black Ace 1 during the sexual abuse trial released a statement on Quenneville’s hiring.
“We are deeply troubled to hear about the hiring of Coach Q by another NHL team this week, despite his complicity in the Blackhawks’ clubhouse regarding sexual abuse of a player and now active litigation about sexual abuse of another player by a staff member,” the statement read. “The leadership expected of a Head Coach and the decency expected as a human being should have guided him to protect these players at all costs. We hope and expect his new team will hold him and the entire management team to the highest standards of conduct and not sacrifice player well-being for winning.”
According to the Ducks, they did their own review of Quenneville and the 2010 Blackhawks investigation. In a release from the Ducks, they said they spoke to numerous people to ensure this was the right hire for them.
“Over the last two weeks, we conducted interviews with many outstanding coaching candidates, while simultaneously conducting a comprehensive review of what took place while Joel was head coach of the Blackhawks in 2010. We spoke with dozens of individuals, including advocates for positive change in hockey and leadership of the NHL, which last July officially cleared Joel to seek employment in the league. Our findings are consistent with Joel’s account that he was not fully aware of the severity of what transpired in 2010. It is clear that Joel deeply regrets not following up with more questions at the time, has demonstrated meaningful personal growth and accountability, and has earned the opportunity to return to coaching."
Quenneville had a Hall of Fame resume before these allegations were brought to light. With a 969-572-77-150 record coaching record with 25 seasons of experience, he’s accumulated the second most wins by a coach in NHL history.
