Power Play Adjustments Key for Capitals and Hurricanes
The Washington Capitals ended the Carolina Hurricanes' perfect penalty killing streak in Game 2 of their heated second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup. The Hurricanes entered the game with a sterling 100% success rate on the penalty kill, but a laser from defenseman John Carlson ended that.
The Hurricanes wouldn't let the Capitals outdo them, however, and answered with a power play goal of their own. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere was in the perfect position to slam a rebound past Caps' goalie Logan Thompson.
Both teams finished 1-for-3 on the power play in Game 2, and their mutual success was the perfect example of how a small adjustment can yield huge results.
The Capitals' power play has been defined by Alex Ovechkin's patented rocket from the left side. The greatest goal scorer in the NHL was held to a single shot on goal in Game 1, and Capitals Head Coach Spencer Carbery made a subtle change. He shifted Ovechkin to the right side and put Carlson in Ovi's usual spot. With the Hurricanes drawn to the right side of the ice, Tom Wilson was able to make an incredible feed to the wide open Carlson, who was completely neglected by the Carolina defense
What's even funnier about this goal is it's very similar to the ones Ovechkin scores. The only difference was that this time, the Hurricanes were completely oblivious to the threat perched in the left face-off dot.
The Hurricanes made a change to their power play as well. Their regular season performance was mediocre, finishing with the seventh-worst power play success rate (18.7%).
Hurricanes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour's solution was to bring winger Seth Jarvis to the point, making him the leading puck distributor. He also put Gostisbehere along the right wall, allowing the mobile defender to float in the offensive zone.
It turned out to be the exact right button to push. Gostisbehere was all over the ice in the third period, and he was rewarded with a power play goal. The cherry on top was him blasting that goal from the right hash mark, just where Brind'Amour had shifted him to.
With the series split at 1-1 heading to Carolina, the special teams battle becomes even more critical. Both squads have adjusted well through two games, but whichever side continues to adapt will likely win this series and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
