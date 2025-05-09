Mike Sullivan Has High Expectations for Rangers
Mike Sullivan well accustomed to competing for championships, winning back-to-back Stanley Cups as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.
Now with the New York Rangers, those expectations haven't changed whatsoever.
"I think they're a really talented group and I think they've been knocking on the door to the Stanley Cup for a number of years now," Sullivan said during his introductory press conference on Thursday, per NHL.com. "Every time we played against this group of players, they've been fierce battles. I've grown so much respect over the years for the talent that the Rangers have."
"I look forward to the opportunity to get know some of these guys on a more personal level. I look forward to the opportunity to work with them both on the ice and off the ice to try to become the most competitive team we can become and ultimately challenge for the Stanley Cup. That's why we're all in it."
The Rangers were one of the NHL's top teams over the past few years, making it to the Eastern Conference Final in 2022 and 2024 and winning the Presidents' Trophy in the latter year. However, the 2024-25 season was a complete disaster as they missed the playoffs for the first time in four years and dealt with tons of drama both on and off the ice. As a result, they fired head coach Peter Laviolette on April 19.
New York's coaching search took a fortunate turn when Pittsburgh moved on from Sullivan on April 28. Rangers general manager Chris Drury said that the team "quickly and aggressively pursued" Sullivan after he became available, and they were able to close the deal last week.
In the days since his hiring, Sullivan has spoken with the Rangers' core players and believes the group has the right stuff.
"The one takeaway that I have from those conversations is I think there's a fair amount of leadership in that room," Sullivan said. "I think there's a lot of character in that room just based on the initial conversations that I've had with these guys."
Actually, Sullivan worked with quite a few of New York's stars at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, where he was the United States head coach. Forwards Chris Kreider, J.T. Miller and Vincent Trochek, as well as defenseman Adam Fox, all played for the U.S. at the tournament.
"What I learned about those four guys in particular is that they're fierce competitors," Sullivan said. "They want to win in the worst way and those are the types of guys that I get excited about working with."
Even if the Rangers' core changes between now and the start of the season, Sullivan's goal remains the same: leading the group to its first Stanley Cup since 1994.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!