Golden Knights Blast Officials for Missed Penalty in OT
The Vegas Golden Knights find themselves down 2-0 in their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers, but things likely should have swung the other way. The Oilers won Game 2 in overtime, but the Golden Knights are furious about a missed tripping penalty moments before Edmonton’s game-winning goal.
As Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb is skating to the corner to retrieve a loose puck, Oilers forward Victor Arvidsson gets his stick caught between McNabb’s legs, forcing him hard into the boards. McNabb jammed his hand and arm into the boards and did not return to the game.
Just a few seconds later, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl connected for the overtime game-winner, but the Golden Knights were still fired up after the game.
“It’s pretty clear it’s a penalty,” Golden Knights captain Mark Stone said. “His stick is between McNabb’s legs. He sends him headfirst into the boards. Pretty clear-cut penalty.”
Stone turned the question to everyone, assuming there wouldn’t be many who disagreed with him.
“In my eyes, I think everybody’s eyes, right?” Stone asked. “That’s hockey. You don’t always get the calls, but it’s unfortunate we might be down another D-man… That’s a dirty play. We don’t get the call.”
The Oilers secured their sixth straight come-from-behind win, but they took a key piece of the Golden Knights lineup out in the process.
“Listen, Gord’s looking at it,” Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said referring to on-ice official Gord Dwyer. “He blew it, he missed the call. I don’t know what else to say. It’s a can-opener trip. It’s a dangerous play. It’s all those things.”
Not only is McNabb one of the best blue liners on Vegas’ roster, but according to Cassidy, he’s one of the most popular players on the team.
“Probably one of the most popular teammates in the room,” Cassidy said. “That’s the tough part of playing through it. It’s not as easy as it looks, we’re human.”
The Golden Knights find themselves in a hole and possibly without a key blue liner as they look to crawl back in the series. Many fans, players, and panelists agree that the Oilers got away with one in overtime, and it may not have changed the outcome of the game, but it would have given the Golden Knights a much better chance at tying the series.
