Maple Leafs Star Playing With Newfound Motivation
For years now, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has had a tradition of drawing or writing something on his equipment to keep himself grounded.
First, he drew a smiley face on his gloves to help remind him that the game of hockey is supposed to be fun above all else. More recently, he wrote a Z on his gloves and the top of his sticks, a tribute to his dog Zeus.
Now, the top of his sticks bear an M, a tribute to his newborn son Miles Daniel Marner and a reminder of what he's really playing for.
“It’s a cool thing to see it during games and just calm myself down and just take a deep breath," Marner told reporters Wednesday night, per SportsNet. "Just relax and try and go out there and do my thing."
It seems Marner's newborn is providing exactly the motivation he needs right now. The 28-year-old forward has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in eight postseason games, the second most on the team behind William Nylander. He also scored arguably the biggest playoff goal of his career in Game 2 against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, scoring the game-winner to give the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead in the second-round series.
“Just calmness,” Marner said. “I try to stay calm as much as I can throughout games, it’s always a roller-coaster ride. There’s always stuff going on, stuff you can’t predict happening. I’ve always had the Z on my stick and my gloves, and now I’m adding the M to it, just for my son. And, yeah, it’s just something that I’m trying to play for him.”
Of course, Marner isn't the only Maple Leaf stepping up this postseason. Most of Toronto's key players are putting on some of the best postseason performances of their careers, and it's helping the team make its longest playoff run of this era. However, his performance during such a huge moment in his life is worthy of high praise.
"A lot of good stuff happened in his life. And then, obviously, a huge goal tonight,” head coach Craig Berube said. “Mitch is a great player. We all know that. A very intelligent player. Plays extremely well on both sides of the puck and touches all areas of the game for you. But he does have the ability to make something happen when it counts.”
