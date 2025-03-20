LeBron James Shows Blue Jackets Love During Lakers Game
The Columbus Blue Jackets are fighting for their playoff lives in the NHL. The same cannot be said for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are securely in the NBA postseason picture. What do these teams have in common, you may be asking?
Lakers superstar LeBron James is a huge fan of the Blue Jackets. The Akron, Ohio native loves all Ohio sports, and he was recently seen sporting his own custom Blue Jackets jersey. Bleacher Report Open Ice shared a photo of LeBron sitting on the bench at a recent Lakers game.
The NBA's all-time leading scorer and four-time champion is resting up for the NBA Playoffs, but he made sure to show love to his hometown team.
The Blue Jackets are hoping to find a little LeBron James-like success for the rest of their season. Currently, the team is currently 31-28-8 with 70 points through 67 games. They trail the Montreal Canadiens by three points for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
They also trail in a crucial tie-breaker that may come into play for the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. The team has 23 regulation wins. Wins in regulation are the first tie-breaker if needed, and that puts the Jackets at a disadvantage. Their 23 wins in regulation trail the Canadiens, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers, who all sit in their way of claiming that final spot.
The good news for the Blue Jackets is reinforcements are coming. Three of their top players, Sean Monahan, Cole Sillinger, and Erik Gudbranson, are scheduled to return soon. The organization hopes that lift will bring them over the hump and into a postseason position before the end of the season. In the meantime, their biggest fan in Los Angeles keeps cheering them on.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!