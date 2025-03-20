Canucks vs. Blues Could Cause Huge NHL Playoff Swing
In what might be the biggest game of the night in the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks are traveling to take on the St. Louis Blues. Already a good matchup on paper, the Canucks and Blues are currently tied with 75 standings points with huge playoff implications on the line at their meeting.
The Canucks currently have the advantage of a game in hand over the Blues, but both sides will see a huge swing in odds to make the playoffs no matter the outcome.
According to moneypuck.com, if the Canucks win and give themselves a two-point boost over the Blues, their odds will jump by 15.5% to 52.7%. A Canucks win would drop the Blues’ chances by a whole 16% to 25.2.
However, if it’s the Blues who emerge victorious, they’ll see an 11.7% increase to 52.9%, and will leapfrog into the Western Conference’s second wild card spot. In the even of a Blues win, the Canucks’ playoff odds shrink by 12.3% to 24.9%.
Both the Canucks and Blues entered the 2024-25 season with aspirations of making it to the postseason and going on a deep run. The Canucks were cut short last year as injuries to key players piled up, while the Blues have been playing hardball all season trying to succeed.
Of the Western Conference’s bubble teams, the Canucks and Blues have the best chances of making the playoffs, but there are a couple of teams right behind them in the race.
The Calgary Flames have been flirting with the playoffs all season and are currently two points back of the Blues with two games in hand. While also having a game in hand on the Canucks, the Flames are going to be a team to watch as the Western Conference race heats up.
The Utah Hockey Club, meanwhile, are a bit of a long shot, but aren’t dead yet. They are four points back of the Canucks and Blues but are still within striking distance if they can hit a hot streak.
The Canucks and Blues have met twice already this season with the Blues winning the first meeting in overtime and the Canucks taking a regulation win in their second matchup.
