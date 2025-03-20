Canadiens, Islanders Matchup Holds Massive Playoff Implications
The Stanley Cup Playoffs are closing in and the game are only getting more important for bubble teams like the Montreal Canadiens and New York Islanders. On a jam-packed 14-game slate across the NHL, the meeting between the Canadiens and Islanders might have the most intrigue in the Eastern Conference.
The Canadiens and Islanders are separated by three points in the standings with Montreal currently sitting in the second wild card spot. A huge swing in playoff odds will be on the line when these two teams drop the puck.
According to moneypuck.com, if the Canadiens defeat the Islanders in regulation, they’ll see their playoff odds increase to 46.5%. That would be a 12.2% jump from their current 34.3%. If the Canadiens lose, however, things will get even more interesting.
If it’s the Islanders who come out on top, not only will they take a 7.8% jump to 35.2%, but the Canadiens will drop to 24.1%.
The New York Rangers are the only team between the Canadiens and Islanders in the standings, and they have a big game themselves against the Toronto Maple Leafs. If the Rangers win and the Canadiens lose, the Rangers will leapfrog their way back into an Eastern Conference wild card.
Money Puck is giving the early edge to the Islanders with a 57.7% chance of victory over the Canadiens. Same goes for the Rangers, who have a 57% chance of winning against the Maple Leafs.
The Canadiens control their own destiny when it comes to crawling into the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since COVID-shortened seasons. They have the three-point lead on the Islanders and multiple games in hand on the Rangers.
Other teams like the Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, and Boston Bruins are also still in the race, but they have heavy lifting to do being multiple wins behind without games in hand.
The Canadiens and Islanders have met twice already this season with both games being tied at the end of regulation. The Islanders claimed victory in the first matchup in a shootout, while the Canadiens won the second meeting only needing overtime.
We’ve started to reach must-win territory for many teams around the NHL as the playoff race heats up post-trade deadline. Most teams have fewer than 15 games remaining in the regular season and the importance and intensity level of each game is only going to go up from here.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!