Canadiens Ride Hot Streak Into Playoff Spot
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Montreal Canadiens were a sleeper choice to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With a core of extremely talented youngsters ready to start taking the next steps to superstardom, the Canadiens looked like a team ready to shock the league.
As the playoff race heats up, the Canadiens are right in the thick of things and have been one of the best teams in the NHL since the return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break. With a big win over the Ottawa Senators, the Canadiens improved to 8-1-2 in their last 11 games and are back in playoff positioning.
Their 6-2 win over the Senators catapulted the Canadiens into the Eastern Conference’s second wild card spot. Not only are the Canadiens holding down a spot in the playoffs, but they’re in the driver’s seat for their own destiny.
With a 33-27-7 record for 73 standings points, the Canadiens are a point ahead of the first team out, the New York Rangers. The Canadiens have two games in hand on the Rangers, giving them a real advantage in the race.
Behind the Rangers are three teams with 70 points, the New York Islanders, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Detroit Red Wings. The Islanders and Blue Jackets have played the same number of games as the Canadiens, but Montreal has the three-point advantage.
Moneypuck.com still gives the Rangers the advantage with a 35.1% chance of making the playoffs over the Canadiens’ 31.2%, but it’s the Habs’ race to lose.
The Rangers are 6-6-2 since returning from the 4 Nations break, but things look bleak for them overall. 2024-25 has been a nightmare season for the Rangers and it’ll take quite a bit of over-performing to right the ship.
As for the Canadiens, they sit with a healthy advantage in points and games in hand. They’ve finished last in their division in each of the last three seasons, but are looking forward to what could be the start of something special in Montreal.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!