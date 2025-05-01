Likeliest Landing Spots for Former Canucks HC
Following the news that Rick Tocchet would not return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, the free-agent coaching market added another top name. With eight NHL franchises seeking a permanent head coach, this summer is shaping up to be a coaching carousel. Tocchet immediately ascends as one of the most coveted coaches on the market, but where are some of his likeliest landing spots?
Philadelphia Flyers
The betting favorite has to be the Philadelphia Flyers. They were interested in bringing him in before hiring John Tortorella, and there's no reason to believe their desires have changed. A former Flyers forward during his playing days, Tocchet embodies the Philadelphia mindset while also containing the skills and traits to be a top modern coach in the league.
Familiarity aside, the Flyers have a roster that should excite Tocchet. Winger Matvei Michkov is a head coach's dream, and would give him the chance to make his mark on a burgeoning superstar. And if he could get Philly back to playoff contention, he'd be a Jack Adams favorite as top coach in the NHL.
Pittsburgh Penguins
If familiarity and comfort are what Tocchet seeks, the Pittsburgh Penguins will be at the top of his list. A Stanley Cup winner as a player in 1992 and as an assistant coach under Mike Sullivan during the team's back-to-back run in 2016 and 2017, Tocchet's reached the NHL's pinnacle with Pittsburgh already. This time, he could do as the one in charge.
The connections are still there for Tocchet. He has great relationships with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, and Kris Letang, all four of whom he coached on those Cup-winning teams. But it's his ability to guide the up and comers in their organization that would be the most appealing. With the Penguins, Tocchet would have the chance to oversee and lead the rebuilding process.
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins need a firm hand at the helm after losing a top coach in Jim Montgomery. Tocchet could be that guy for the Bruins. He'd come in and immediately command the respect of their veteran core, but also be a fresh voice for the players Boston is seeking more out of.
Bringing in Tocchet would also fall in line with the organization's approach. The Bruins fancy themselves a hard-nosed and rough franchise that works harder than anyone. That's Tocchet in a nutshell. He's a voracious worker and that attitude would infiltrate the Bruins' locker room if they hired him.
Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken dismissed Dan Bylsma after just one season behind the bench, and it's clear they want to find a long-term solution with their next hire. Which is why their pursuit of Tocchet may make more sense than you think. Tocchet is a coach that can implement a system more tailored to the young scoring group in Seattle, which would conceivably keep him with the organization for the long haul.
Furthermore, the Kraken are very familiar with Tocchet. The team's President of Hockey Operations, Ron Francis, and Tocchet were teammates in Pittsburgh. The Kraken's new General Manager, Jason Botterill, worked with Tocchet in Pittsburgh as well. The management team in Seattle knows Tocchet and his work intimately, and that relationship could go a long way in this scenario.
