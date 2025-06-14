Logan Mailloux Selected To AHL Top Prospects Squad
Logan Mailloux was recently awarded the honor of being selected to the American Hockey League's top prospects team.
Mailloux's 2024-25 season saw his numbers dip, but his plus/minus improved significantly, and while his game comes with its warts, he is the type of player that, once he puts it all together, could be a matchup nightmare. Thomas Harley in Dallas is a guy who took a while to clean up his mistakes and defensive miscues, but popped off once he did. Mailloux could be that guy.
The native of Belle River, Ontario, put his legal proceedings behind him and has taken significant strides developmentally since arriving with the Laval Rocket in 2023-24.
An AHL all-star in consecutive seasons, and now given the nod as one of the top two defense prospects in the league.
Rumours have leaked through the woodwork lately, as is pretty routine during this time of the hockey season. As you guessed, Mailloux's name has been tossed around, and given his play and accolades, his trade value is at an all-time high.
On the cusp of his NHL dream, Mailloux has some things to work on, but if made available, Kent Hughes could strike while the iron is hot.
Hughes has all the assets necessary, should he wish to orchestrate a trade, and Mailloux just might be playing his way into one of the Canadiens' top trade pieces.
Mailloux has top four NHL defense aspirations, but whether he hits in Montreal or not is to be determined.
With reported interest in 2025 Top right defense prospect Radim Mrtka, Mailloux could be moved out to fill another area of need, and David Reinbacher, who was selected fifth overall, can fill in the Canadiens' top right defence role.
Mailloux is pure offense, kind of like Patrik Laine, but on the blueline. Whereas Reinbacher is a little bit more calculated, and his defensive game is significantly ahead of Mailloux's. At this point, Reinbacher's game is more NHL translatable.
Lane Hutson has the offense covered, so Reinbacher could be a fit there. Kaiden Guhle and Alexandre Carrier make a nice fit, but that leaves Mike Matheson outside looking in. There is room for a right-shot defender, but a left-shot defender and Mailloux could conceivably be dealt in a package.
Hughes is methodical, so a move will likely come out of the blue and have everybody in shock. Even though Mailloux isn't a Hughes draft selection, he could be dealt, though it isn't a decision that will be taken lightly, because Mailloux has emerged as one of the best prospects outside of the NHL.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!