Maple Leafs To Extend Core Member
The Toronto Maple Leafs are in for a summer full of change, but their main core group of superstars might remain mostly untouched. According to James Mirtle on TSN 1050, the Maple Leafs are confident they will be able to re-sign upcoming free agent John Tavares.
The 34-year-old former Maple Leafs captain is one of two “Core Four” members at the end of their contract. Mitch Marner seems all but gone to free agency, but all signs point to Tavares sticking around for another deal.
“It’s coming up with the right numbers,” Mirtle said. “I think you could see both of those [Tavares and Matthew Knies extensions] potentially done before July 1. Maybe it’ll be something that happens next week or in the next couple of weeks.”
Fans of the Maple Leafs want to see change, but some are fine with Tavares returning if he takes a pay cut. For the last seven seasons, Tavares has made $11 million annually, handcuffing what the team could do with roster construction.
Both the Maple Leafs and Tavares are likely working on a new deal that appeases both sides. Making Tavares happy with the situation while the Maple Leafs save a little cash against the cap.
“Potentially adding a lot of term to the deal getting the AAV down,” Mirtle said. “Maybe you put some deferred money in there. It’s going to be a complex calculation.”
Mirtle believes there is a world where a new Tavares deal turns out to look like a hometown discount for the Maple Leafs. Tavares is a Toronto native who was awarded the captaincy in 2019 and wore the “C” until it was passed off to Auston Matthews before the 2024-25 season.
Tavares and the Maple Leafs have both expressed a previous interest in extending their relationship. Even after another postseason collapse, it appears Tavares is staying put.
Despite the calls for change, the Maple Leafs aren't letting go of one of the oldest players on their roster.
