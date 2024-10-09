Report: Los Angeles to Host 2025 NHL Draft
When the 2025 NHL Draft takes place it will be unlike any other in league history. For the first time, it will be decentralized with team management and scouting staying at a home base, while the players and their families are on location.
According to Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the 2025 NHL Draft is set to be held in Los Angeles. Pagnotta states that the draft will be held at the Peacock Theater once things get finalized by Gary Bettman and other league officials.
“The draft is heading to Los Angeles,” Pagnotta said. “It’s not officially signed and locked in, but this will happen at the Peacock Center, not at Crypto.com Arena.”
In years past, the NHL Draft has been held at a team’s home venue. That was until this past 2024 Draft when it was held at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The 2024 Draft was also the final one with each team’s management and scouting staff on hand at the draft.
The Peacock Theater is located directly across the street from the home of the Los Angeles Kings, Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The venue has a capacity of 7,100 and is formerly known as the Nokia Theater.
Pagnotta says the NHL will plan to add some entertainment value to the draft in Los Angeles, but like they did with Vegas and the Sphere.
While the draft is expected to be held in Los Angeles, Pagnotta said there is still uncertainty around where the NHL Awards will be held.
