Oilers Reclaim Forward from Golden Knights
Just a few days ago, the Edmonton Oilers placed forward Raphael Lavoie on waivers and ended up losing him to the Vegas Golden Knights. Not long later, the Golden Knights placed Lavoie on waivers, and the Oilers didn’t hesitate.
It was recently announced that the Oilers reclaimed Lavoie off waivers from the Golden Knights.
Lavoie is a 24-year-old forward who was a second-round draft pick (38th overall) of the Oilers in 2019. He’s spent most of his professional hockey career with the Bakersfield Condor of the American Hockey League.
In seven games of NHL experience with the Oilers, Lavoie doesn’t have a point and averaged 7:17 of ice time. He took four shots in 51 total minutes of ice time.
In parts of four seasons with the Condors, Lavoie has posted 131 points. In 66 games played during the 2023-24 season, he had a career year with 28 goals and 22 assists for 50 points.
Lavoie appeared in three preseason games with the Oilers and scored two goals.
If no one else claims Lavoie, the Oilers will be free to move him to the Condors at the AHL level.
The Oilers open their 2024-25 season today at home against the Winnipeg Jets.
