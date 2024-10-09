Maple Leafs Turning to Backup Goalie After Injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t played a second of the 2024-25 season and there already seem to be issues sprouting. Ahead of their season opener against the Montreal Canadiens, the Maple Leafs will start backup goalie Anthony Stolarz between the pipes.
Stolarz is coming off of a Stanley Cup championship with the Florida Panthers and is expected to make his Maple Leafs debut sooner than expected. Maple Leafs starting goalie Joseph Woll will sit out the season opener thanks to a lower-body injury.
Woll likely will not serve as the Maple Leafs’ backup as SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman noted that top goalie prospect Dennis Hildeby was on his way to Montreal.
Stolarz signed a two-year deal with the Maple Leafs when free agency opened, earning him $2.5 million annually. He served as the backup to Sergei Bobrovski in Florida, but put up stellar numbers in his appearances.
In 27 games played, Stolarz put up a 16-7-2 record with a .925 save percentage and 2.03 goals against average. His save percentage and goals against average were tops in the NHL.
The Maple Leafs will be Stolarz’s fifth NHL team in just seven years of experience. Originally a second-round draft pick (45th overall) of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2012, Stoalrz has carved out a nice career as an NHL-level backup.
Woll is expected to be the Maple Leafs’ go-to starter in goal for the 2024-25 season, but he’s not off to a great start. He only played a game and a half during the preseason and is now dealing with a lower-body ailment as the regular season opens.
Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube says leaving Woll out is a precautionary move for the time being. He had some lower-body tightness and the team felt it was best to keep him out for now.
The Maple Leafs play tomorrow in New Jersey, and the starting goalie against the Devils will be determined then. For what it's worth, Hildeby is yet to make his NHL debut.
