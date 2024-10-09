Maple Leafs, Canadiens Rivalry Reignited for Season Opener
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens have one of the longest-lasting rivalries in the NHL, spanning back over a century. As the two teams enter the 2024-25 season, there is still a ton of heat between the Maple Leafs and Canadiens.
The two will face off in Montreal for the season opener and if their preseason matchups were any indication, there is sure to be some fireworks. In two preseason meetings, the Maple Leafs and Canadiens combined for 75 total penalty minutes and five fighting majors.
Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj was at the center of everything, and not just against the Maple Leafs. Xhekaj was a force against the Ottawa Senators, as well while racking up 49 penalty minutes and a fine from the Department of Player Safety in five preseason games.
Xhekaj will be in the lineup for the Canadiens in their season opener, and TSN’s Mark Masters believes there may be someone in a Maple Leafs sweater waiting for a challenge.
“If there’s havoc tonight, I think Ryan Reaves might be involved,” Masters said. “Reave fought Arber Xhekaj at opening night last year. He wasn’t happy how Xhekaj, in his words, ‘jumped him.’”
Xhekaj is one of the few players around the NHL still willing to drop the gloves for a fight on any given night. The same goes for Reaves, and those two have already kindled a healthy on-ice rivalry.
The two fought in last year’s season opener and it wouldn’t be shocking to see them square off again this year.
“He said he would welcome a rematch,” Masters said regarding Reaves battling Xhekaj. “It could get emotional; it could get a little crazy here tonight. I wouldn’t be surprised he we see Reaves/Xhekaj 2.”
A rematch between those two heavyweights would stem not only from their donnybrook last year, but also the team’s preseason meetings.
Obviously, the penalties piled up, but so did the hits and the tension between the franchises. The Canadiens lost their newest star, Patrik Laine, for a few months thanks to a knee injury at the hands of a Maple Leafs’ AHLer. The Maple Leafs almost lost John Tavares due to injury when he took a few big hits against the Canadiens.
The temperature is turned up between the Maple Leafs and Canadiens as they enter the 2024-25 season. Both franchises have a ton to prove this year, and they’ll both look to show they can still lay a beating on their most hated rival.
