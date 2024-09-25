Prediction: Predators Goaltender Will Lead League in Wins
The Nashville Predators are one of the early favorites to challenge for the Stanley Cup this season. It's easy to see their resume as championship worthy after adding players like Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei to an already potent lineup.
But what really separates the Predators is their goaltending. Juuse Saros is one of the least talked about superstars in the NHL, despite being one of the best at his position. In addition to the Preds making some savvy moves in free agency, the team also signed Saros to an eight-year contract extension. With a new deal worth $61.92 million and an excellent team in front of him, Saros will lead the NHL in wins during the 2024-2025 season.
The Predators' number one goalie is entering his ninth season with the NHL club. The Finnish net minder began his tenure as the back-up and student to franchise legend Pekka Rinne. He built up his role slowly and put together a few consecutive seasons winning nearly 20 games while spelling Rinne. It became painfully obvious that he was the heir apparent in net and waiting to become an NHL All-Star.
Since Saros took over the Nashville net full-time for the 2021-2022 season, he's been arguably the most consistent goaltender in the league. Over those years, he's quietly won at least 33 games each season, accumulating 106 in total. That number is second only to New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin. His cumulative save percentage of .915% is also top 10 over the last three seasons.
Now, Saros has the deepest lineup in front of him since he assumed the starting job from Rinne. Their top-six forward group has the potential to boast multiple 30-goal scorers and the defensive pairings behind them are a significant upgrade. If he could win 33-38 games with the team in front of him before, Saros seems like a slam dunk choice to lead the NHL in wins this upcoming season.
